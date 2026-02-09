Log Haven’s romantic dining room as been the site of countless proposals. Contact them in advance to help you pop the question. Photo courtesy Log Haven.

Whether your date night love language is communal, small plates or white glove service, there’s a perfect Valentine’s Day dinner waiting for you. From a once-a-year splurge to a cozy neighborhood spot, here are five restaurants that prove romance isn’t about the price tag. It’s about the company. (And just maybe, the wine list.)

‘The Meet-Cute’ for Brunch: Marmalade Brunch House

Marmalade Brunch house dishes up love in the form of burger, beignets and bacon. Photo by Adam Finkle.

Who said that a Valentine’s date has to be dinner? Marmalade Brunch House is sure to dish up the perfect sweet treat for your sweetheart. You’ll swoon over the blueberry lemon curd pancakes or the crème brûlée French toast. And the morning after burger? Well, enough said…

Sip from the mimosa bar (with blueberry, strawberry, green, apple, lychee, hibiscus or mango juices). Or indulge in a honey lips cocktail with vodka, muddled strawberry, lemon, simple syrup and citrus soda. Sounds sweet to me.

Affordability: $

Plates: $9-13 / dish

Cocktails: $5-14 / drink

When You Go:

Marmalade Brunch House

Reservations Not Required. (But you may wait during the weekend)

535 N. 300 West, SLC

The First Kiss: Settebello Pizzaria Napoletana

Sometimes love doesn’t need roses or reservations, just a perfectly blistered Neapolitan crust and a dinner date who won’t judge you for eating every last slice. At Settebello, the magic is in the simplicity: imported Italian flour, San Marzano tomatoes and wood-fired pizza crust perfection. This is the perfect spot if your Valentine is your entire family. There are plenty of kid-friendly options as well as adult selections.

End your date night on a sweet note with Settebello’s cannoli sampler. Photo courtesy Settebello Pizzeria Napoletana.

Try the bianca (prosciutto crudo, mozzarella, arugula, shaved Parmigiano, and olive oil) or heat things up with the diavola (crushed tomato, mozzarella, red bell pepper, Calabrese salami, crushed red peppers, garlic, basil, and olive oil).

Be sure to leave room for the piatto di cannoli—a sample of three small cannoli, traditional, with Nutella and pistachio. Perfect for sharing.

Affordability: $

Pizzas: $17-22 each

When You Go

Settebello Pizzeria Napoletana

Reservations not required

260 S. 200 West, SLC

The Slow Burn: Monarca

Monarca’s shrimp ceviche is an explosion of vibrant flavors reminiscent of coastal Mexico. Photo courtesy Cali Warner, Elle Marketing.

Romance glows warm and red at Monarca, where every detail from the artistic plating to the moody ambiance and mezcal cocktails feels designed for lingering. If your lover is a lover of all things spicy, this is the spot for you.

Start with several small plates. The shrimp ceviche, cured with fresh lime juice, is vibrant and almost aphrodisiac. The elote is playful, featuring roasted corn off the cob, mixed with crema and garnished with popcorn, and the queso fundido (Mexico’s version of fondue) is decadent and perfect for sharing. The salmon al chorizo is one of the sexiest dishes in town. The carne asada comes in at a close second. Wash it all down with a margarita, a guava pisco sour or a freshly made mojito to toast your love.

Affordability: $$

Entrees: $29-39

Cocktails: $14-30

When You Go

Monarca

Reservations are highly recommended

268 S. State Street, SLC

The Name Says It All: Osteria Amore

If love had a flavor, it would taste like fresh pasta, truffle cream and a glass of Sangiovese. Osteria Amore is the quietly luxurious neighborhood gem. The tablecloths are white and crisp, the staff is dressed to the nines, but the service is warm with Italian charm and the food is meant to be shared. Whether it’s your first date or your 50th, the housemade gnocchi and lasagna are proof that amore really is the secret ingredient.

Pappa al pomodoro is a classic Tuscan dish. And no one does it better than the pros at Osteria Amore. Photo courtesy Osteria Amore.

Plan on the full dinner experience. Start with a shared antipasto, indulge in the tableside Caesar salad, order a primi plate of pasta each, such as the cacio e pepe or pappardelle ai funghi, and share a secondi, like the trancio di salmone or the tagliata di angus. Take advantage of the sommelier for wine recommendations.

Affordability: $$$

Entrees: $26 and up

Wine: $12 / glass and up

Plan on spending at least $150 per person for Antipasto + Primi + Secondi + Wine

When You Go

Osteria Amore

Reservations required

224 S. 1300 East, SLC

The Grand Gesture: Log Haven

If romance had a home, it would be tucked away up Millcreek Canyon beneath towering pines and twinkling lights. Log Haven has long been Utah’s gold standard for love stories. The ambiance is cozy and romantic, with fireplaces flickering, a blanket of snow and plates that make every bite feel like a celebration of your love. Whether you’re clicking Champagne glasses over elk tenderloin or nervously fingering the ring box in your pocket, this is the place where ‘Will you?’ turns into ‘I do!’

Spoil your date (and yourself) with a pepper-seared filet at Log Haven. Photo courtesy Log Haven.

The best part? The team at Log Haven is experienced in catering to love stories. Contact them in advance, and they will help you plan the perfect proposal.

Affordability: $$$

Entrees: $29-$50

Cocktails: $15 and up

When You Go

Log Haven

Reservations required (Especially for prix fixe dinners)

6451 E. Millcreek Canyon Road, SLC

