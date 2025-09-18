Carving Quality on Your Holiday Table: Utah Meat Collective

Tom Wheatley of Utah Meat Collective raises animals and teaches butchering. Photo credit Wyatt Larsen.

It may seem a little early to start thinking about the center of your holiday table, but early fall is the perfect time if you are prioritizing locally raised, procured or processed meats for Thanksgiving or Christmas.

We talked with local vendors about the best way to source local meat. Options abound for carving out quality for your family table.

Utah Meat Collective

Meals have meaning, food has a provenance and meat doesn’t just come from a package at the grocery store. Tom Wheatley, the owner of Utah Meat Collective, believes that we should connect the dots between our food and its origin. He brings people together at his Spanish Fork farm and butchery for hands-on classes on how to process and butcher their meat. He is passionate about education and helping people be self-sufficient and knowledgeable about their food. And the holidays are the perfect time to make every bite meaningful.

“I grew up in Utah as a lifelong hunter,” Tom says. “While I always liked hunting, I loved the aspect of butchery—of converting the animal that I harvested into meat for my family and then cooking with it. It seemed to round out the experience for me. Somewhere along the way, I just got this crazy idea that I wanted to raise and butcher pigs. We moved to a small farm in Spanish Fork, started raising pigs and built a small butcher shop. But I figured out pretty quickly that I had no idea what I was doing.”

Tom trained with other butchers, took classes, staged at Beltex and learned through hands-on and practical training. Now, he’s helping others learn at the non-profit Utah Meat Collective.

Why learn?

Tom is very clear-eyed about eating meat. “For many folks who come to learn, it’s the first time they’ve ever taken the life of an animal,” he says.

“For a meat eater, I think connecting with that experience is one of the most meaningful things I get to do—help folks connect with the reality that for every piece of meat we eat, an animal is harvested. We owe it to the animal to do the very best we can in honoring its sacrifice.”



Buying direct from a local farm, like Utah Meat Collective, is the best way to ensure quality and serve the freshest meat possible. Photo by Adam Finkle

What to expect

Tom’s classes are not demonstration classes. They are hands-on and practical. “Folks show up, we grab a chicken out of the chicken tractor and I teach them how to harvest the animal respectfully.” From there, he teaches how to pluck, clean and break it down. “It’s not just about butchery—it’s about understanding the responsibility and respect that comes with eating meat,” he adds.

The Fish Guys at Aquarius Fish Co. Photo by Adam Finkle.

People come for different reasons. “A lot of it depends on their why—and people’s whys are all different,” Tom explains. “Some folks come to me out of a need to improve their kitchen skills, some are preppers worried about the future of the food supply and others are farmers who want to better understand the animals they raise. The reactions are all different, but what I try to offer is a meaningful, respectful and empowering experience no matter their reason for coming.”

Fall classes at Utah Meat Collective

Fall is the perfect time to take a class at the Utah Meat Collective. Tom offers classes in bacon making, whole-hog butchery, chicken processing, turkey processing, sausage making and even charcuterie classes. He sources animals from his farm or trusted local ranchers. To find out more, visit utmeat.com

Other Local Spots For Your Table

Caputo’s Market & Deli

A paradise of cured meats, imported cheeses and an entire section of tinned fish, this local market can bring global flavor to your holiday grazing board. The care, curation and creativity that Caputo’s team brings to the table will do nothing but improve your table. Aquarius Fish Co. is right next door, make this a two-for-one stop. 314 W. Broadway, SLC, caputos.com

Main Street Quality Meats

Cooking for a BIG crowd this holiday season? Family-owned since 1956, Main Street Quality Meats is your go-to for bulk orders. With fresh, never-frozen meats, they are trusted by local chefs and can provide you with orders of 20-50 pounds. 2680 S. Main St., SLC, mainstreetqualitymeats.com

Aquarius Fish Co.

Located near Pioneer Park, Aquarius Fish Co. will turn you from a you-can’t-get-fresh-fish in Utah doubter to a believer. They have seasonal, ocean-fresh catches flown in almost daily. Think whole branzino, sashimi-grade tuna and fresh crab. They are pros at making recommendations. Feast of the Seven Fishes, anyone? 314 W. Broadway, SLC, aquariusfish.com

See more stories like this and all of our Food and Drink coverage. And while you’re here, why not subscribe and get six annual issues of Salt Lake magazine’s curated guide to the best life in Utah?