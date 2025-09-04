8 September Shows You’ll Want To See

shows in Salt Lake

September 5 (Friday)

Who: Japanese Breakfast w/ Ginger Root, Tomper

Where: SLC Gallivan Center

When: 6 p.m.

What: Her music is ethereal. Her writing is exquisite (and that spills over into books; singer Michelle Zauner’s memoir Crying In H Mart is a favorite). It’ll be good to get back to the Gallivan for this one. If it’s anything like the Waxahatchee show we saw there last month, it’ll be the perfect place to experience their music. Fully expecting plenty of unbounded beauty.

September 9 (Tuesday)

Who: Osees

Where: Metro Music Hall

When: 7:30 p.m.

What: They dominated with their set at Kilby Block Party earlier this year, so why not return for a victory lap? Went down some rabbit holes lately and learned very quickly that Osees are the band your musician friends want to see perform. The band the other bands like and will gladly pony up dough to see. I mean, that’s enough for me to want to see them for my first time ever. There will be unbounded energy. There will be raucous joy.

September 12 (Friday)

Who: WITCH

Where: The Commonwealth Room

When: 7 p.m.

What: There’s a lot on this month’s list that points towards flat out curiosity, of getting to hear what hasn’t been heard or experienced live yet. While I don’t know a lot about this band, their name is short for We Intend To Cause Havoc. AND this band was at the heart of Zamrock, the afro-rock genre that became prevalent in southern Africa in the 1970s. Four decades later, the band has resurrected itself and — go ahead and mark my words — this’ll be one of the most exciting bands Utah has seen in a very long minute.

September 15 (Monday)

Who: Horse Bitch

Where: The DLC (Quarters)

When: 7 p.m.

What: This septet of emo honky tonkers is headed here from Denver for its second ever show in the state. It’s wild to witness a band become an accidental Colorado favorite, then see them try to establish that kind of cult following elsewhere. It’s totally possible, even if they know it takes their fair share of due diligence. They’re going for it anyway. I sat down with a couple members of the band weeks back in their hometown and discovered, among other things, that the band name is a tribute to the lead singer’s sister. Because she was a barrel racer in rodeos. Naturally. Watch for that article in the coming days.

September 19 (Friday)

Who: Daniel Young w/ Jenny Don’t And The Spurs

Where: Aces High Saloon

When: 7 p.m.

What: In these parts, we trust the sounds of local sanger/twanger Daniel Young. On any given day of the week, you can spot him backing up someone else on drums, waiting to get into a Red Butte concert, or making folks at the Owl Bar all kinds of happy on a Saturday evening. Here’s the best place to see him this month, though, as he’s sharing the bill with Portland’s Jenny Don’t And The Spurs. It’s what you call smart music shopping. It amounts to more cowboy hats on stage, and the more hats up on stage at a time, the better. Promise.

September 20 (Saturday)

Who: The White Buffalo

Where: The Commonwealth Room

When: 7 p.m.

What: There’s a merch girl I know who likes to kid about The White Buffalo being her husband. It’s a small thing, that, but maybe that’s what first put him onto my radar. Then I learned the man could sing far better than many. And that he was also easily hilarious (the music video for “C’mon Come Up Come Out” is ample proof). The band has so many fans, they had to book a twofer in our city. I’ll be at his Saturday show so if I see you before you see me, you’re getting a mostly enthusiastic fist bump.

September 22 (Monday)

Who: Big Thief

Where: Library Square

When: 5 p.m.

What: The timing of this one feels like an incredible gift. Yes, the concert is largely sold out, but can we all agree how cool it is that we’ll be one of the first cities to see Big Thief playing brand new songs off their album dropping THIS WEEK? 2022’s Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You has a staggering amount of songs that are adored and covered and explored, so their brand new Double Infinity is bound to capture and magnify some of that prior magic. It’s kind of a “saved the best for last” scenario for the Twilight Concert Series, and I am so here for it.

September 27 (Saturday)

Who: Black Rebel Motorcycle Club

Where: The Depot

When: 7 p.m.

What: Maybe this show’s the only throwback of the bunch, and that’s never a bad thing. Go back in time and take in their self-titled 2001 debut. Follow it up with Howl and Beat The Devil’s Tattoo. Rinse and repeat. The band can and does combine psychedelia with rock in a way few others can or have. To see them surface at a wholly unexpected moment is less a shock to the system and more of a deliciously needed surprise. Yes and please.

