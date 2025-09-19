What’s Next for Utah Redistricting

Sen. Scott Sandall, R-Tremonton, speaks on the Senate floor at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025. Photo by Spenser Heaps | Utah News Dispatch

The clock is ticking for Utah lawmakers to draw a new congressional map after the courts tossed out the boundaries last drawn in 2021, deeming them a product of an unconstitutional process.

To meet their tight deadlines, Utah’s legislative leaders have picked 10 lawmakers — eight Republicans and two Democrats from the House and Senate — to form a new legislative redistricting committee.

One of the co-chairs of that new committee is Sen. Scott Sandall, R-Tremonton. It’s a familiar role for him. He co-chaired the Legislature’s committee back in 2021 (alongside then-Rep. Paul Ray, R-Clearfield) that drew the congressional map that has since been tossed out by 3rd District Judge Dianna Gibson.

Gibson’s ruling last month came after the League of Women Voters of Utah, Mormon Women for Ethical Government, and a handful of Salt Lake County voters sued the Legislature, alleging the 2021 congressional map was unconstitutionally drawn and gerrymandered to favor Republicans.

Gibson, in her Aug. 25 ruling, agreed on the first claim — that the Utah Legislature violated the Utah Constitution when it repealed and replaced Better Boundaries’ 2018 voter-approved ballot initiative that sought to create an independent redistricting commission. Lawmakers turned that commission into an advisory body that they ultimately ignored.

In her ruling that voided the 2021 congressional map, Gibson made clear that Proposition 4 is now law, while also ordering a remedial process for the court to adopt a new map in time for the 2026 elections. Nov. 10 is the latest the court can select a new congressional map in order to give county clerks enough time to finalize voting precincts before candidates can begin filing for office in January.

In her ruling, Gibson gave lawmakers until Sept. 25 to publish their proposed replacement map. She also set Oct. 6 as the deadline for the full Legislature to vote on the final map before it’s submitted to the court for consideration. The judge is also allowing the plaintiffs to submit their proposed maps by Oct. 6. Gibson will then have until Nov. 10 to pick a final map to set Utah’s congressional boundaries for the 2026 election.

Though he was part of the 2021 process that anti-gerrymandering groups, Democrats and other critics have called “blatant gerrymandering,” Sandall said in a prepared statement Thursday that the new committee’s goal is to comply with Proposition 4’s standards.

Lawmakers picked to serve on the 2025 Legislative Redistricting Committee

Co-chair: Sen. Scott Sandall, R-Tremonton

Co-chair: Rep. Candice Pierucci, R-Herriman

Sen. Mike McKell, R-Spanish Fork

Sen. Lincoln Fillmore, R-South Jordan

Sen. Don Ipson, R-St. George

Senate Minority Leader Luz Escamilla, D-Salt Lake City

Rep. Cal Roberts, R-Draper

Rep. Walt Brooks, R-St. George

Rep. Stephanie Gricius, R-Eagle Mountain

Rep. Doug Owens, D-Millcreek

“Redrawing congressional districts is a detailed and intricate task that requires careful analysis, broad input and thoughtful decision-making,” Sandall said. “Our committee’s top priority is to create a fair and balanced map that complies with Proposition 4 and reflects Utah’s growth, incorporates the interests of all Utahns and ensures every voice across the state is represented. We are committed to openness and fairness at every step of the process.”

As Sandall’s House counterpart, legislative leaders have also picked Rep. Candice Pierucci, R-Herriman, to co-chair the new redistricting committee, according to a news release issued Thursday.

“Redistricting is a complex and important process and a responsibility that the Legislature takes seriously,” Pierucci said. “Just as we did in 2021, our committee will work thoughtfully, considering the needs of all communities across Utah, while meeting the deadlines and criteria we’ve been given.”

How to get involved

The new Legislative Redistricting Committee will be holding two public meetings ahead of the Sept. 25 publishing deadline, plus another public comment period on the proposed map leading up to the Legislature’s vote on Oct. 6.

Here’s the timeline:

Sept. 22: Redistricting Committee public meeting

Redistricting Committee public meeting Sept. 24: Redistricting Committee public meeting

Redistricting Committee public meeting Sept. 25: Legislature publishes proposed map

Legislature publishes proposed map Sept. 25-Oct. 5: Public comment period on proposed map

Public comment period on proposed map Oct. 6: Utah Legislature will hold a special session to vote on the final map and submit it to the court for consideration.

To view meeting times, agendas and other resources, legislative leaders directed Utahns to visit the Legislature’s website and the 2025 Legislative Redistricting Committee’s website.

