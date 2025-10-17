Meet Tusky: Utah Mammoth’s Newest Recruit

Tusky breaks through the ice at the opening game of the Utah Mammoth's 2025-26 Season. Photo courtesy of Utah Mammoths.

On Wednesday, the Utah Mammoth announced their new mascot during the opening ceremony of the season opener game. At six feet and five inches, Tusky is the latest addition to the new team.

“Tusky is going to be a big part of our community, creating memorable experiences in and out of the arena,” said Ryan and Ashley Smith, owners of the Utah Mammoth. “Fans can expect to see Tusky everywhere—from Mammoth games and team events to community gatherings, schools and hospitals. We are excited for fans to get to know Tusky this season.”

Why a mammoth?

Photo courtesy of the Utah Mammoth

On May 7, the Utah Mammoth received its permanent team name after fans voted for a replacement of the inaugural team name: Utah Hockey Club. Since then, Smith Entertainment Group have been working to design a mascot that fits the team’s spirit. “Tusky embodies the strength, momentum and earth-shaking presence of the herds that once roamed Utah,” the team said.

The ancient giants once dotted Utah’s landscape over 10,000 years ago, and Columbian Mammoth bones have been found from Lake Powell to Bear Lake. In 1988, a nearly complete skeleton was discovered during the construction of the Huntington Reservoir. And in 2004 a mammoth tusk was discovered in Fillmore, Utah, adding to the knowledge of the creatures’ residence here in the state. It was one of the first discoveries that began a list of future finds to come.

The big reveal

“We named the Utah Mammoth mascot Tusky to lean into our team’s ‘Tusks Up’ rallying cry,” the Smiths said.

Utah’s NHL franchise has had a whirlwind of changes since it first began last year. Surprising the crowd on Wednesday evening before their winning streak against the Calgary Flames, Tusky broke through the ice and marked the beginning of a new chapter. Tying it all together, with a blue mohawk, bright blue skin and large, white tusks, Tusky has become the signature face for the team. Fans can look forward to seeing him around all season and on social media on Instagram, X and TikTok.

The team’s season is ongoing now and fans can find tickets at their website here. “We are excited for fans to get to know Tusky this season,” the Smiths said.

