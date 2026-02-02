Review: The Lake

A still from The Lake by Abby Ellis, an official selection of the 2026 Sundance Film Festival. Courtesy of Sundance Institute.

Like many Salt Lake readers, director Abby Ellis lives in Utah and has kids here.

So, also like many of us, she’s concerned about the drying Great Salt Lake, which scientists warn could have catastrophic consequences affecting people beyond just the millions living nearby.

Luckily, her film The Lake offers something many documentaries about possible disasters lack: a bit of hope.

The Lake offers a look into the daily lives of scientists and political insiders working to save the GSL. We meet microbiologist Bonnie Baxter, ecologist Ben Abbott, atmospheric scientist Kevin Perry, Great Salt Lake Commissioner Brian Steed and even spend time with Governor Spencer Cox.

Steed holds the stressful position of working to fund initiatives to save the lake and playing middleman between scientists who say we need to save water and the agricultural community that relies on it for its livelihoods — attempting to understand needs and build bridges. We witness in real time how lake dust can affect someone’s health, as Baxter, who has spent decades researching the lake, becomes sick. Abbott, who reads scripture and prays with his children, connects protecting the lake with his faith.

Beautiful lake images are balanced with footage of dry spots where people used to boat, bird carcasses and continual news reports regarding the dangers of lake dust. While one period of really good snow and rain during the film offers a bit of relief, we learn it’s not enough to fix the problem. We also learn about wildlife being impacted, like the pelicans that use Gunnison Island as a breeding ground, and the Wilson’s phalarope, which sparks controversy when proposed for endangered species designation.

Through it all, we see Utahns from different backgrounds come together on the issue, offering a glimmer of optimism. “I hope people realize we have power,” said Ellis, when asked about the impact of the film during a Q&A session. “A lot of our problems are caused by us, so we’re the solution.”

You can track the lake’s condition at growtheflowutah.org/laketracker.

