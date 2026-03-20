Take Your Hair From Drab to Fab at a Head Spa this Spring

Holi Head Spa’s Murray location is a one-stop shop for beauty treatments and products that prolong results. Photos courtesy Holi Head Spa.

Winter can be taxing—our skin becomes cracked and sensitive from the dry air, circadian rhythms creep along bolstered by sunrise lamps and vitamin C, and our lungs ache from the bitter, pollution-laced air Utahns know too well. Up top, our hair and scalp have also taken a beating—the combination of low humidity, indoor heating and hot showers result in breakage, itchiness and shedding. Luckily, spring is coming and local beauty experts are here to help.

Blakley Cook is the owner of Holi Head Spa, a holistic wellness spa that offers everything from microscope scalp analysis to hair growth treatments and red light therapy. “I grew up in the world of hair,” Blakley says. “My mom was a hairstylist, my aunt, uncle and grandparents owned a beauty school, so I’ve always been in it, and I love making people feel amazing about their wellness.” In 2021, she took the risk and opened up her own salon and spa, and the floodgates, it seemed, were opened. Just five months later, Blakley opened a second location, fulfilling Utahns’ growing demand for focused beauty treatments.

The Growth of Head Spas

Head spas started popping up on America’s “For You” pages during the pandemic, driven by the serene setting and ASMR tingles, but the tradition’s roots trace back to ancient Asian wellness practices. Japanese rituals intended to balance mental and physical wellness often began at the scalp, which is believed to be a vital acupressure point. Practices like shiatsu massage, hot-oil treatments and steam therapy were a regular self-care routine for centuries before making their way to Utah via algorithms and influencers. Keeping with the spirit of holistic healing that begins at the top, Holi Head Spa incorporates traditional aromatherapy, natural essential oils and pressure-point massage techniques. Going the extra mile for relaxation, treatments may also include neck and shoulder massages, facials, body scrubs and a sound bath. Locations in Murray and Orem.

Holi Head Spa’s Murray location is a one-stop shop for beauty treatments and products that prolong results. Photos courtesy Holi Head Spa.

Head Spa Dos and Don’ts

Do check the before and after

“Our microscope analysis is our top treatment add-on, and the before and after is such a drastic change.”

Do soak up all the tingles

Treatments begin with a scalp exfoliant and detoxifying spray, followed by a 15-minute dry scalp massage with a gua sha and specialized massage tools. After a double wash and oil treatment, you’ll relax under a steamer to open your pores and sink further into

a zen state. The final step, and everyone’s favorite, is the halo rinse and conditioner

Don’t arrive with washed hair

“We like to see what the scalp is doing on day two or day three after washing. We can customize treatments to provide longer benefits.”

Remember, consistency is key

“We recommend coming in every six to eight weeks to maintain ideal scalp conditions, and for those with psoriasis or eczema, they are going to need four to six treatments to really see a difference.”

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