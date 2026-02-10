First Impressions: Deer Valley’s Terrain Expansion

Photo courtesy Deer Valley.

Last Saturday, I went skiing at Deer Valley. Finally, my long-awaited chance to explore the resort’s terrain expansion had arrived. As an Ikon Pass holder, I was using one of my cherished seven days of access, and I’m relieved to say, even with this season’s iffy snow conditions, Deer Valley delivered.

From my first steps into the brand-new East Village Gondola, it became clear Deer Valley thought of every small detail. Cabins arrive every 12 seconds, meaning the wait to load hardly exists, and of course, the Deer Valley green jackets keep things moving. Heated seats and floor-to-ceiling windows offer panoramic views of Jordanelle Reservoir and the new terrain. To an eager skier, the 15-minute ride to the top of Park Peak still feels like forever, but at least it’s enjoyable—and warm.

I had spent the morning on Deer Valley’s classic terrain, warming up my legs on classic groomers like Hawkeye and Dakota before taking a few laps on the mogul-covered Square Deal. Then, I headed into the expansion, which connects to the rest of the resort via the brand-new Pinyon Express lift—from the Silver Lake Lodge area, head up Quincy or Sterling Express, and follow their nearest green runs. Alternatively, you can take Sultan Express and access new terrain via Stein’s Way (an advanced trail until the final quarter, when it gets easier) or Orient Express (an advanced trail).

Trail map via Deer Valley website.

Pinyon is similar to the East Village Gondola; it brings luxury to the lift lines. Plastic domes, or bubbles, are attached to the chairs, and Utah needs more of these. During cold, stormy days, they offer protection from chilly winds and falling snow, providing a brief opportunity to escape the elements without leaving the slopes. It was fun to ride one of the new lifts after watching helicopters fly the towers last summer.

Saturday’s conditions weren’t ideal—shaded areas remained icy and sun-exposed areas softened quickly—but Age of Reason, an intermediate trail that combines steeper stretches with gentler spots, was plenty fun. Green Monster, which is now the longest trail in Utah, let me take a tour of the new expansion and dream of the possibilities that fresh snow will provide.

Photo courtesy Deer Valley.

Unloading at the East Village Gondola’s midstation is an option, which provides access to multiple intermediate and advanced trails. I followed Sure Thing all the way to Keetly Express, where I cruised down Lady of the Lake. Both intermediate trails are nicely designed, offering a mix of steeps and cruising. sure they’ll be more enjoyable with better conditions. It’s a tough year for skiers (and resorts), but exploring the expansion was plenty of fun, and, by aprés-ski time, I wasn’t ready to leave the slopes. I’m excited to experience more of the new advanced terrain. Keep doing those snow dances—maybe it’s not too late to salvage this season!

One note: the waiting area for the shuttle back to the East Village parking lot could be a little more organized—skiers congregate instead of queueing, making for a messy, every-person-for-themselves experience when it comes time to load up. Skiers aren’t always the best at making lines anyway, but perhaps designated rows, similar to those found in the lift lines, would smooth out the process. While you can walk back to your car, the trek is kind of far, especially in ski boots.

The Luxury Continues Off the Slopes

After I traded my ski boots for regular boots, dried off my skis and loaded them back into the car, I made my way over to the Grand Hyatt Deer Valley for Snowspell, the hotel’s aprés-ski offering that includes cocktails (duh), delicious small bites and a live DJ (it’s not aprés without one). Happening on the patio near Remington Hall, the experience runs from 2-6 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Bartenders mix up elevated takes on the classic Hot Toddy and Espresso Martini, as well as some unique concoctions that are truly Deer Valley. Plus, there’s an entire section dedicated to caviar on the menu, because this is Deer Valley.

Discover more Outdoor inspiration and find all our Adventure coverage. And while you’re here, why not subscribe and get six annual issues of Salt Lake magazine’s curated guide to the best of life in Utah?