December 2025 Dining & Drinks Roundup

Photo courtesy Flanker SLC.

Looking for dining and drinks in Salt Lake City? Here’s a not very exhaustive list of goings-on coming up this month.

December Dining & Drinks in Salt Lake City

Nightly through Jan. 5: A Christmas Parlor holiday pop-up at Flanker Kitchen + Sporting Club, SLC

It’s baaaack. Returning for a fourth season, the over-the-top holiday experience—complete with upscale bar food and spirited holiday tiki cocktails—is in full swing. Hosted in the Hidden Boot Saloon, this year’s theme is “Christmas with a Cowboy twist.” Yee-haw!

Reservations here.

Dec. 3: Parés Baltà Wine Dinner at Finca, SLC

Ryan Stotz from Pares Balta is hosting this much-anticipated pairing event at Finca. A great opportunity to sample a lineup of some of their most popular dishes alongside biodynamic wines from Parés Baltà, a Spanish winery with family roots going back to 1790. ($35 tasting menu, $40 for four wine pairings, plus fees.)

Tickets here.

Friday and Saturday nights: Chalet on Six at the Hyatt Regency, SLC

The sixth-floor rooftop terrace of the Hyatt Regency has been transformed into a winter wonderland, complete with a festive communal yurt dining experience. Guests enjoy a hot chocolate bar greeting, four-course dinner from Mar | Muntanya Executive Chef Tyson Peterson, and optional wine, cocktail or mocktail pairings. A super fun evening, no snowshoes required. ($75 per person dining, $45 wine pairing, $40 cocktail progression, plus service and fees.)

Reservations and details on Tock.

Dec. 8: Beltex Cubano Night at Bar Nohm, SLC

If you know, you know you won’t want to miss this one. Beltex Meat’s legendary Cubano sandos will be making a pop-up appearance at Central 9th’s Bar Nohm starting at 6 p.m. until they sell out. Walk-ins are welcome, or you can mosey over to sister spot Water Witch Cubano in hand, but only a reservation (here) will guarantee you a seat at Bar Nohm. Both venues are 21+ only.

Dec. 10: Leo Steen Winemaker Dinner at Sugar House Station, SLC

California wines from Leo Steen are the star of this highly anticipated pairing dinner at Sugar House Station. Bites from Pizza Bar, Santo Taco, Greek Tyrant and Proper will run the pairing gamut with wines selected by winemaker and special guest Leo Hansen. ($26 food, $40 wines, plus fees.)

Tickets here.

Nightly beginning Dec. 12: Viking Yurt winter dining, Park City

Get out your Nordic sweater and bundle up! The Viking Yurt is a favorite winter activity for good reason. Guests enjoy a snowcat-pulled sleigh ride up the mountain to the cozy 40-seat yurt, a requisite mug of hot Glogg, and elegant six-course dinner. (Prices start at $225 per person.)

Make your Viking Yurt reservations now, because these spots fill up fast.

ICYMI:

La Casa Del Tamal (you may know them already from their hopping West Valley City location) recently opened in the Post District. Grab some tamales ($4 each), and bring a buddy (or three) to share an overflowing molcajete mixto ($55) or loaded parilladas served up sizzling hot on a cast iron platter ($20-$32). Also sharing space with Azúcar Cafécito Bar for your cortado or superfood latte fix.

Take care. We mean it.

Going into the holidays, life can be incredibly tough—even more so than usual—for the most vulnerable among us.

If you’re able, consider giving back by donating or volunteering. Here’s a list of charities that could use help:

Read more stories like this and all of our Community coverage.