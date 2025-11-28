Where to Buy Used Ski Gear in Utah

Photo via Adobe Stock.

As Utah’s 15 resorts trickle out opening-day dates, you may be on the hunt for gear. Maybe you want to surprise a loved one with their very first pair of skis and boots. Or, more fun, treat yourself to an early holiday upgrade, or add a new ski to your quiver. Either way, the secondhand market offers incredible opportunities.

Utah is a unique hub for skiers and snowboarders, and, if you know where to look, you’ll find an array of gently used and well-loved skis, snowboards, boots and outerwear, while also supporting the broader community by providing jobs to passionate, knowledgeable staff members.

Benefits of Buying Used Ski Gear

Duh. You can save a lot of money buying used gear, and you may even discover some relatively new, gently used equipment. Many people upgrade their setups frequently. Leaving behind items that are only a few years old for you. Others may be selling their ski gear for some extra holiday cash or have hung up their skis (or boards).

Used gear comes with the added advantage of already being broken in—boots have softened and molded for comfort, outerwear such as coats, pants and gloves have loosened up, making them easier to move and perform in.

Plus, buying used ski gear helps extend the life cycle of perfectly functional equipment instead of ending up in landfills prematurely. By choosing secondhand items, you reduce the demand for new stuff, which lowers the consumption of raw materials, energy and water required to produce fresh gear. Use your personal carbon footprint to get up the mountain, not add more to landfills. Facebook Marketplace or KSL Classifieds. There’s good stuff on there. But it can also create a lot of guesswork for inexperienced buyers. By visiting a local shop, knowledgeable staff members can help you out. They can tell you your boot size and help you with fit, learn what size and type of ski or snowboard they recommend for you, or learn about the signs of a quality ski. Additionally, buying from a ski shop can provide more peace of mind—they’ve often taken care of necessary repairs or turned away goods that are nearing the end of their lives.

Here’s a list of things that can be bought used:

Skis and snowboards

Poles

Outerwear and gloves

Boots

Goggles (as long as they’re free of scratches)

And, here’s a list of things you should not buy used:

Helmets

Avalanche beacons, shovels, probes and airbags

Boot liners

Socks

Touring skins

Why shouldn’t you buy a used helmet or beacon? Over time, the protective materials inside the helmet can degrade, making it less effective in protecting your head in the event you crash. (Don’t crash.) Also, there’s no way to know if a helmet has been involved in a serious crash.

Like cell phones, laptops and tablets, beacons (AKA transceivers) get old. The antennas inside, which help your companions locate you if you’re buried in an avalanche, can wear out or fail, or the software can fall out of date. Similar to helmets, there is also no way to know if they’ve been in a serious accident that may have damaged internal components. That also goes for probes, shovels and airbags.

Touring skins wear out with time. Buying used socks and boot liners is just gross. Don’t risk your safety or health by purchasing these items secondhand.

Before making any purchase, make sure you look over the item and check for damage. Cracking, rips, scratches and rust are all red flags. While the staff at ski gear stores do their best to turn those items away or perform repairs, things occasionally get missed.

Where to Buy Used Ski Gear in Utah

Here are our curated picks for locally-owned ski shops that carry used gear.

Lone Pine is a community-focused consignment shop that carries all sorts of outdoor gear, but primarily focuses on ski and snowboard gear in the winter. It has an impressive inventory of skis, snowboards, boots, outerwear and poles. They also offer tuning, boot fitting, rental, and repair services.

While you’re shopping, you can even treat yourself to a delicious coffee. If you’re interested in getting involved in the community, they’ve also been known to host events, like film screenings and avalanche awareness talks.

Address: 2835 E. 3300 South, Millcreek

Hours: Monday – Saturday 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sundays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Utah Ski Gear is a family-owned shop that operates two locations—one in Sandy for buying new and used gear or renting equipment, and a smaller Performance Center in Midvale, which is perfect for getting your skis tuned or picking up the tools to do it yourself. Their staff are incredibly knowledgeable and will work tirelessly to ensure you find the right product. Note that the Midvale location does not sell used gear.

With a wide variety of used skis and boots, and an option to bundle a used pair of skis and boots, Utah Ski Gear is likely to have gear that is right for you, whether you’re buying your first setup or looking to add a new pair to your quiver.

Retail Shop Address: 600 E. 9400 South, Sandy

Hours: Monday – Sunday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Gear Room is a celebrated institution in the Salt Lake City outdoor community, recognized as a primary resource for backcountry ski enthusiasts and climbers alike.

More than just a retail store, The Gear Room specializes in a highly curated selection of new and used backcountry skiing, mountaineering, and climbing gear. Their commitment to the snow-sports community is highlighted by their comprehensive ski tuning and repair shop, which ensures your equipment is mountain-ready. They are renowned for their expert knowledge and dedication to safety and quality, ensuring every piece of used equipment—especially technical ski gear—is thoroughly inspected. With a robust trade-in/consignment program, The Gear Room is the go-to resource for enthusiasts looking for specialized, high-quality ski touring equipment and trusted, professional advice.

Address: 3422 Fort Union Blvd., Cottonwood Heights

Hours: Monday – Saturday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Switchback Sports is the premier, locally owned sporting goods consignment shop serving Park City and the Wasatch Back, built on a strong ethos of reducing, reusing and recycling outdoor gear.

The store offers a broad and high-quality selection of new and gently used sports equipment for both adults and children, covering all seasons from skiing and snowboarding to biking and fly-fishing. Their commitment to accessibility and value is matched by their full-service offerings, including expert ski and snowboard tuning and repair, as well as bike maintenance. With staff expertly trained in all outdoor activities, Switchback Sports is the trusted local resource for finding the proper fit and high-quality, slightly-loved equipment at a fair price.

This store has two retail locations.

Park City Address: 1245 Deer Valley Drive, Park City

Hours: Monday – Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Heber Address: 312 S. Main Street, Heber

Hours: Monday – Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Discover more Outdoor inspiration and find all our Adventure coverage. And while you’re here, why not subscribe and get six annual issues of Salt Lake magazine’s curated guide to the best of life in Utah?