Best of the Beehive 2026 Nominations

What is the “Best?” It’s a subjective term after all. But we know it when we see it. Each year, we create an everything-but-the-kitchen-sink list to tickle your intellect, fill your belly, spark your imagination and inspire ideas for exploring the place where you live. We reflect on the talk of the town—newsmakers and civic upheavals—that inspired both cheers and jeers. We pile it all together into an always-incomplete list dubbed Best of the Beehive.

And of course, part of our annual “Best of the Beehive” is the tradition of hearing from you, our readers. From old favorites to new upstarts, from Logan to St. George to everywhere in between, we are tapping the community to nominate their own personal “Bests” of the Beehive.