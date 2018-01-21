Young stars Anthony Therrien and Rose-Marie Perreault shine (and rock out) in Fake Tattoos at Slamdance

Written by: Jaime Winston
Ah, to be young and in love… and punk.
Director Pascal Plante’s Fake Tattoos fills the theater with music and emotion as it tells the story of teen lovers Theo (Anthony Therrien) and Mag (Rose-Marie Perreault).
After Theo spends his 18th birthday rocking out at a punk rock show, he meets beautiful blonde Mag, who notices the faux tattoo he drew on his arm. Mag, on the rebound from a previous relationship, engages the brooding, long-haired Theo in a conversation about rock that their slightly older millennial counterparts would relate to (late ‘90s/early ‘00s acts like Streetlight Manifesto, Metallica, Rammstein and Fiona Apple are mentioned). When we meet Theo, he seems withdrawn, concerned, out of sorts. In fact, it’s a surprise Mag goes for him, but we hope she will break him out of his reserved state. But as they fall in love, Theo prepares to leave town to escape the memory of something in his recent past.
The clues to what happened are spread throughout the film, including the opening scene and Theo leaving Facebook. (Although, with Mom, Dad and Grandma now sending friend requests and pokes, it’s surprising to find teens who haven’t moved on to Snapchat yet.)
Fake Tattoos offers clever dialogue, awkward moments and outstanding performances by its stars. The film won Best Canadian Film at the 2017 Montreal Festival du Nouveau Cinéma and made its United States premiere at Slamdance. The movie features music from indie and punk bands Cancer Bats, Against Me! and Pale Lips, which I’m now looking for on Spotify.
