Yes, SLC’s Air Is Killing You.

Your suspicions are correct: Salt Lake’s filthy winter air is killing you.
Even small exposure to particulate pollution—that stuff that blocks the mountain views during winter inversions—has increased the number of deaths, particularly among older Utahns, according to a Harvard University study released Dec. 26.
So-called PM2.5 particulates—really tiny goobers of pollution—penetrate deep into the lungs and cause respiratory afflictions. PM2.5 gunk may even make it into the blood stream and trigger stroke and heart attacks.
Other research has linked air pollution to autism in children and other birth defects.
Read more about Utah’s death-dealing, economy killing foul air in this month’s Salt Lake magazine or online at SLMag.