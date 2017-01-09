WTF Pushes Limits for Fundraisers

In a city overflowing with dance companies, SB Dance do their best at changing everything you’d expect from one.
This January 14th, they’ll be hosting an event-disguised-as-a-party in the Rose Wagner Theater, characteristically titled WTF and promises to be anything but conservative. Formally speaking, WTF stands for Wine, Theater and Food—a convenient outline of what the evening is all about. This local event, soaked in neon lights, celebrates Salt Lake as a vibrant food and drink scene while simultaneously raising money for nonprofits.
The night’s drinks will be curated by Vine Lore Wine and Spirits, featuring locally-made spirits and family-crafted wine. Since the event intends to celebrate the synergy between food and drink, WTF will also supply food from eateries across the valley.
WTF is widely considered to be a sister event to Eat Drink SLC, a repeatedly sold-out event for local food and drink, but differs in the addition of theatric elements.
Perhaps the most exciting component of WTF is the alternative dance and arts troupe that will perform. Their performance art is often provocative and doesn’t shy away from the abstract—rather it delves in head-first. The audience will also be invited to join in the extravagant fundraiser with a silent auction and a not-so-silent dance floor with music by DJ Tidy.
The capacity is only 175 people, so if you want to attend go to http://bit.ly/wtf17 to purchase tickets. ($75 each. 21 & older only.)
— Amy Whiting