This Saturday, July 15, celebrate World Refugee Day with friends, family and refugees from all around the world.
Established in 2000 by the United Nations General Assembly, World Refugee Day is a staple in American Culture. According to Utah Refugee Services’ website, it is an annual commemoration to celebrate refugee communities for their strength and resilience as well as raise recognition and awareness about the struggles that displaced populations face.
The festival this year starts out with a “Run With Refugees” 5k fun run/walk at 9 a.m. Before the celebration officially begins at 11:30 a.m., a citizenship ceremony will be held at 11:00 a.m.
Cultural entertainment, a global market, a Spice Kitchen Food Festival, and soccer and volleyball championship games are just a little piece of what the festival is to include. Aspen Awards/Graduation Recognition will mostly conclude the day before the big soccer championship game starting at 3:30 p.m.
Hosted by Utah Refugee Services and the Utah Department of Workforce Services, admission is free for this event. Parking is limited so attendees are encouraged to use public transit or carpool.
Take this Saturday and head over to Liberty Park, 600 E 1300 S Salt Lake City, to celebrate refugees and everything they stand for.