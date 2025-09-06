Women in Business: Molly Louthan

Molly Louthan, Open Range Design & Build. Photo by Adam Finkle.

Salt Lake magazine’s Women in Business special section is an acclaimed and respected part of our September/October issue. Over the years, we have profiled and spotlighted successful women business leaders and owners across the state of Utah. These leaders are shining examples of success. Here, they share insights into their entrepreneurial journeys so others like them can follow their leads.

When Molly Louthan founded Open Range, she wasn’t just launching a business; she was continuing a legacy. As a third-generation CEO, Louthan credits her entrepreneurial drive to the women who came before her.

“My grandmother and mother both started and built their businesses. I always knew I wanted to be an entrepreneur.” -Molly Louthan.

What began as a boutique design studio has evolved into one of Utah’s most innovative full-service design and construction firms. Open Range now offers custom home building, interior and landscape design, renovations and estate maintenance–all under one roof. The firm serves homeowners, commercial developers and business owners who value high-quality work and a seamless experience.

“Our integrated approach is what sets us apart,” Louthan explains. “We combine sophisticated design with expert construction. That means fewer handoffs, better communication and more accountability.” Her background in consulting and technology adds a unique edge, helping streamline operations in an industry not always known for innovation.

In 2023, Open Range earned Utah Construction and Design’s Project of the Year award for its work on the Charles Project. Since then, the firm has taken on its largest residential build to date, expanded its in-house team and launched new divisions in landscaping and estate care.

Still, Louthan’s proudest achievement is the team she’s built. “A purpose drives us to create wonder through spaces,” she says. “That shows up in our attention to detail, our client relationships and the culture we’ve cultivated.”

Louthan and her team at Open Range have a bold mission to become the largest woman-owned construction firm in Utah by raising the standard for quality, innovation and service.

Open Range Design & Build

801.557.4217 | youropenrange.com

7050 S. Union Park Center, Midvale

