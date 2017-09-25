Marsha Holfeltz used to travel the world looking for the perfect upholstery textiles for clients. When she was unable to find what she was looking for, she started manufactured them herself—and thus, Madison McCord Interiors was born—first in Northern California and then, five years ago, here in Salt Lake.
Not just fabric, Madison McCord’s showroom boasts dining tables, coffee tables and side tables in many sizes and textures including concrete, live edge woods, solid walnuts, steel and contemporary glass.
And, of course, there are sofas, sectionals and chairs—700 frames are available with over 1,000 fabrics and leathers to choose from. Custom upholstery is completed in only three to four weeks, a relatively unheard of turn-around time.
Holfeltz calls Madison McCord the “Mid-Century Modern headquarters in Salt Lake City,” and what’s more, she says, her designs offer something many competitors do not: Comfort. Explains Holfeltz, “We take these amazing clean lines and mix modern cushion technology during manufacturing to bring the perfect marriage of style and comfort.”
“Your home should be a unique space that is defined by you individually,” Holfeltz says. “Our large selection of one-of-a-kind dining tables, coffee tables, consoles and custom upholstery ensures that your home is your own inviting environment.”
Q: How does your personality, experience and background influence your business?
“I started in the San Francisco Bay area where I was acclaimed for creating amazing environments for wine-tasting rooms.”
Q: Best advice?
“Focus on building personal staying power. Take a hard look at yourself to determine if you have the personal stamina and skills in your area of expertise. It won’t come easy but it will be worth it!”
Q: What’s new?
“Designers and the public know that we sell our floor samples year round. If you need something for a design job or in your personal home quickly, we are the go-to store. Our inventory changes monthly so you will always find something fresh and unique!”
madison Mccord interiors | 3960 S. Highland Drive, SLC
801.277.5555 | madisonmccordinteriors.com