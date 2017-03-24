Filter by Category : Tag : Date

Wines Under $25: Franco’s picks for spring

March 24, 2017

Conundrum

Conundrum Sparkling Wine, $25

Celebrate spring with the pop of a cork? This debut release is a real showstopper, balancing Mer Soleil Silver Chardonnay with Pinot Blanc, Pinot Gris, Viognier and Muscat Canelli. Drink with crunchy green stuff or stinky cheeses. 

First dateJeff Cohn Cellars “First Date White” 2015, $25

This is a serious spring sip, a blend of Grenache Blanc and Roussanne. It develops beautifully in the glass, showing a range of fresh flowers, peaches and grapefruit. Serve it ice cold.

alta mora

Alta Mora Etna Rosso 2014, $25

It’s fun to say “Nerello Mascalese,” Etna’s indigenous darling, and the Alta Mora is a gorgeous rendition of Sicily’s native son. Ordinarily, Nerello Mascalese is like drinking a fist—but this has a charming perfume and softness.

written by: Francis Fecteau

