Weber State University President Steps Down

Charles A. Wight, Weber State University President, has announced his departure in June due to out-of-state job prospects.
Wight is the third president of a public Utah university to announce a departure within the past year. He joins University of Utah President David Pershing who made his announcement in May, and Utah Valley University President Matthew Holland who made his announcement in November.
Wight was appointed president of Weber State University in January 2013. Formerly, he worked as associate vice president and dean of the graduate school at the University of Utah.
Following his announcement, Wight wrote a letter the campus community of Weber State University commending its academic mission and successes.
“Weber State owes its success to each of you,” Wight wrote. “Regardless of who leads this institution, I know you will continue to make Weber State great, great, great.”