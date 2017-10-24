We Olive & Wine Bar at Trolley Square is now open! Visit us for artisan California extra virgin olive oils, vinegar, and gourmet foods as well as custom gifts and baskets. Our wine bar offers wines by the taste, glass, and bottle and a menu of fresh, healthy plates perfect for pairing with wine! Visit us to learn more.
Client Testimonial
“Amazing! If you haven’t been to this place at Trolley Square you are missing out! The selection of olive oil is impressive. Try the basil olive oil and pineapple balsamic mix. To die for! The veggie chopped salads we ordered was very fresh. I also love that their warm bread for dipping has a bit of salt. Thank goodness someone sees my salt obsession!. This is going to be an up and coming space. We will definitely be back for the amazing wine and tastings!”
-Ashley L. Holladay Utah
