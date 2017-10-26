Waterpock Distillery

Description: Utah’s Waterpocket Distillery focuses on rum, liqueurs, amaros, and other unique spirits. Owners Julia and Alan Scott bring a passion for international flavors to the unique landscape of the local craft spirits scene. The distillery launched with Notom, the initial offering in the Toadstool line of bitters, amaros, and kräuterlikörs, and Oread, the first in a line of resurrected and reinterpreted Long Lost spirits from past centuries. They are making rum from scratch using turbinado sugar and blackstrap molasses, with their Blanco rum as the initial release and aged rums to come. A pair of Black Forest stills from Mueller in Germany form the production heart of the distillery. Their motto is Open Wild, so look for innovative and interesting releases in the future.
Testimonial: Google Reviews
from Lindsey Beardall:
I can’t sing their praises enough. We recently came in for a tour and a tasting, and I have to say, I am SO impressed. The knowledge and passion going into their craft is boundless, and it shows. Their products are delicious, unique, carefully crafted, affordable, and thoroughly researched. I can’t wait to see what they come up with in the future. If you’re wanting to tour local distilleries or want some new flavors in your liquor cabinet, Waterpocket should be at the top of your list.