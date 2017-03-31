Wasatch and Squatters Guilt Free Dessert campaign

I don’t often need a reason to eat desert—but give me a reason to eat it guilt free and I’m in! Wasatch and Squatters are featuring “Dessert for the Desert” to support the Southern Utah Wilderness Alliance.
Running during the entire month of April, 100% of the proceeds from the sale of “Guilt Free Desserts” will go to the Southern Utah Wilderness Alliance to support the defense and preservation of Utah’s remaining wilderness quality lands. This year’s delicious desert will be a Southwest Brownie with a Chipotle Chocolate Sauce. Yum!
“Given the potential loss of the Outdoor Retailer conventions over land use in Utah, Squatters and Wasatch want to show solidarity with those who love and are working to protect our incredible public lands. We can think of no better recipient for this year’s campaign than SUWA,” says Doug Hofeling, Chief Operating Officer. “Last year’s promotion raised over $20,000,” notes Hofeling, “and with the help of Nicholas and Company, who have again generously agreed to donate all of the ingredients to make the desserts, we are hoping to increase that amount this year.”
So grab some friends, head over to Squatters or Wasatch and dig into the sweetness that is defending our red rock wilderness.