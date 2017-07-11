Soldier Hollow Nordic Center and Vibrant America, Inc. are teaming up this summer to host the Wasatch Mountain Music Festival. The popular festival has grown from favorite local talent to national recording artists.
“In just three short years we have grown the festival from local performers to Grammy-winning performers. This year it was time to find a venue committed to building a long-term music festival and that’s where Soldier Hollow came in. We are excited to work together with Soldier Hollow to create a festival dedicated to educate and entertain our guests,” said Ted Shupe, a founder of the festival.
Soldier Hollow is located at the base of the Wasatch mountains and will provide multiple stages, grassy hills for family camping and the perfect backdrop to celebrate music in the mountains. Concertgoers can come for single days or camp for the entire weekend. The event also features workshops, singer/songwriter showcases and music activities for children.
The festival is this weekend, running from July 14 to July 16. Advance single day tickets are $25 for Friday and Sunday and $30 for Saturday. The three-day concert pass is $65. The full festival pass including the three-day concert pass and camping is $85.
For more information, the schedule and to purchase tickets, visit their website here.