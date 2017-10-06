Wasatch Brewery 2nd Annual Shot Ski

Beer lovers unite! Wastach Brew Pub is partnering with Park City Sunrise Rotary to bring their second annual Shot Ski event. Rain or shine, beer lovers from all around Utah will join together to beat the shot ski record set by Brekenridge earlier this year. The goal is to have 1,250 participants link 460 skis down Main Street in Park City and simultaneously take a shot of Sunrise Belgian Ale brewed by Wasatch Brewery’s own Nils Imboden.
The event is more than just a shot of beer though. This year, a beer garden will accompany the event from 12 – 6 pm with live music from Pixie and the Partygrass Boys, a food truck and, of course, beer. Participants are encouraged to dress up in costumes and can purchase tickets here. This event is strictly 21 and over, no babies or children allowed. You must present identification to participate.
For more on this Shot Ski event, check out our sister article here or the Wasatch Brewery website.