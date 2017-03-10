VOX: Locals sound off on issues affecting our community

We asked three Salt Lakers to name their favorite thing about Utah in the springtime.
Ashley Rothwell-Campagna
My favorite things about spring are the bright pops of colorful clothing. After the darkness of winter, I find color refreshing.
—Owner, Apt. 202
Steve Rosenberg
When the tulips bloom, because it’s a sign of what’s to come. Rhubarb and asparagus aren’t far off.
—Owner, Liberty, Heights Fresh
Fritz Kollman
I like daffodils and crab apple blossoms and the transition from the starkness of winter to the softness of spring. And, of course, the views of the valley from Red Butte’s new water-conservation garden.
—Horticulturist, Red Butte Garden and Arboretum