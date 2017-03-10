Filter by Category : Tag : Date

Salt Lake magazine

VOX: Locals sound off on issues affecting our community

March 10, 2017

We asked three Salt Lakers to name their favorite thing about Utah in the springtime.

Ashley Rothwell-Campagna

My favorite things about spring are the bright pops of colorful clothing. After the darkness of winter, I find color refreshing.

—Owner, Apt. 202

Steve Rosenberg
 When the tulips bloom, because it’s a sign of what’s to come. Rhubarb and asparagus aren’t far off.

—Owner, Liberty, Heights Fresh

Fritz Kollman

I like daffodils and crab apple blossoms and the transition from the starkness of winter to the softness of spring. And, of course, the views of the valley from Red Butte’s new water-conservation garden. 

—Horticulturist, Red Butte Garden and Arboretum

Andrea Peterson

