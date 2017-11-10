Utah’s Weird: Utah’s Toughest Town

During Prohibition, mobster Al Capone stepped off a train in Ogden and took a stroll down notorious 25th, then nicknamed “Two-Bit Street,” scouting business opportunities. Scarface found dope dealing, prostitutes, thugs, thieves and card sharks. Below his feet were subterranean tunnels for running hooch between speakeasies.
Capone hopped the next west-bound train at Union Station, muttering to an associate: “This is too rough a town for me.”
