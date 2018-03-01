Utah’s Opioid Epidemic by the Numbers

80%
of heroin users started with prescription opioids
461
number of pharmacies in Utah that carry Naloxone, a drug that is available some places without a prescription that can treat overdoses in emergency situations
10%
of people with a substance abuse problem get treatment
One out of Twenty
number of babies in Utah born addicted to opiates
7,000
number of opioid prescriptions written by doctors every day
$2 million
Approximate amount donated by Intermountain Healthcare in 2018 to fight opioid abuse
59%
of opioid users are unemployed in Salt Lake County
Zero
Number of times the opioid epidemic has been declared a public health crisis by Utah legislature
