Utah’s Opioid Epidemic by the Numbers

March 1, 2018

80% 

of heroin users started with prescription opioids

461

number of pharmacies in Utah that carry Naloxone, a drug that is available some places without a prescription that can treat overdoses in emergency situations

10%

of people with a substance abuse problem get treatment

One out of Twenty

number of babies in Utah born addicted to opiates

7,000

number of opioid prescriptions written by doctors every day

$2 million

Approximate amount donated by Intermountain Healthcare in 2018 to fight opioid abuse

59%

of opioid users are unemployed in Salt Lake County

Zero

Number of times the opioid epidemic has been declared a public health crisis by Utah legislature

Heather Wardle

