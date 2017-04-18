Filter by Category : Tag : Date

Utah’s Best Outdoor Patios This Spring

April 18, 2017

It’s time, spring is really here and that means we can eat in the best dining room of all, the great outdoors.

Ruth’s

This long-time Salt Lake classic had a million-dollar makeup and most of it

shows. The front has been landscaped and offers drink service to ease the

inevitable waits for a table. The dining room has been extended, so maybe

the waits won’t be quite as long, and the back patio has been expanded.

Good, because, really, unless it’s midwinter, the patio is where you want to

be at Ruth’s. Shady, and further cooled by the sound of Emigration Creek,

this laid-back place makes you feel like you’re always on vacation. 2100

Emigration Canyon, SLC, 801-582-5807

Gracie’s

The sizeable upstairs and downstairs patios just about double the size of this

sleek bar-cum-eatery downtown. Owned by the folks who had Port-O-Call,

Gracie’s is considerably more ambitious—really more a restaurant than

drinking establishment. The menu ranges from wings and nachos up into the

headier areas of halibut and steak. The upstairs patio has a great view of

downtown, and catches a breeze even on warm summer nights. (Gracie’s is

open until 2 a.m.) 326 W. Temple, SLC, 801-819-7565

Tuscany/Franck’s, Salt Lake City

These sister restaurants share a shady, secluded patio with lots of little

nooks for privacy. Somehow the timeless atmosphere of the flagstone patio

segues perfectly from the Old World Italian cuisine and ambiance of

traditional Tuscany to the highly personal modern cuisine created by Franck

Peissel. Tuscany, 2832 E. 6200 South, SLC, 801-277-9919; Franck’s, 6263

S. Holladay Blvd,, SLC, 801-274-6264

Painted Pony, St. George

The star of St. George dining takes advantage of its southern clime with an

outdoor dining patio. Here you can enjoy the restaurant’s white tablecloth

service and the tree-shaded ambiance of Ancestor Square at the same time.

Trestle Tavern , Salt Lake City

This is the best-hidden restaurant treasure in town— a charmingly, cozily

small space behind King’s English bookstore now called Trestle Tavern and

featuring Eastern European food. This remains one of the best outdoor

dining areas in town. Come for snacks or a full meal and plan to linger. 1513

S. 1500 East, SLC, 801-486-1300.

Caffe Molise, Salt Lake City

Caffe Molise offers classic Italian fare-like polenta with sausage, chicken

Marsala and pasta, orecchiette with sausage, penne in a rich beef and pork

ragu and ricotta-filled lasagna-with house-made desserts and a nice wine list

in a sleek downtown dining room. But this uber-urban café gains a whole

new dimension when the patio opens and the live music starts in the spring.

55 W. 100 South SLC, 801-364-8833

Silver Fork Lodge, Brighton

The back deck at this rustic lodge looks directly out on the Wasatch

Mountains. It’s one of the originals—part of the log building dates back to old

mining camp days and the menu claims that the sourdough starter used for

the breakfast pancakes dates back 50 years. But the Western lodge’s

hospitality and hefty food is pleasingly authentic any time. Don’t miss the

generously sized smoked trout and brie appetizer. Canyon pepper steak,

smothered with gravy, could have served two. 11332 E. Big Cottonwood

Canyon, Brighton, 888-649-9551.

Log Haven, Salt Lake City

This lovely hideaway comes complete with gorgeous canyon views, a (real)

waterfall and a seriously romantic vibe. The playful menu changes with the

seasons—blue cheese and green-apple ravioli with crushed grapes and

almond syrup, and Angus beef steak with root beer spices. The wine list is

epic, but knowledgeable servers make selection painless. 6451 E. Millcreek

Canyon Road, SLC, 801-272-8255.

Stoneground Italian Kitchen, Salt Lake City

 

A lot of brilliant thinking was behind the transformation of the old

Stoneground Pizza into a chic, full-on Italian restaurant, but one of the most

brilliant ideas was the upstairs deck, a lovely place to linger in any weather

except the snowiest. This is an ingenious design for an upstairs urban

restaurant with no street frontage and a parking lot in back. Somehow, this

now adds up to charm. 249 E. 400 South, SLC, 801-364-1368.

Stanza Italian Bistro

This contemporary Italian restaurant redesigned the space that was Faustina

and the beloved patio space has only been improved and expanded.

Shielded from the street and the driveway, the tables also have umbrellas if

the day heats up. And there’s a great beverage menu. 454 E. 300 South,

SLC, 801-746-4441

Mary Brown Malouf

