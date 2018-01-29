Utah’s Bad Air: Don’t Fall For This Smokescreen

written by: Glen Warchol & Susan Lacke
In his 2014 State of the State speech, Governor Gary Herbert stated he would push the Utah legislature for a bill to ban wood burning during the winter inversion season. It never happened. Because of heavy industry pressure from the Hearth, Patio and Barbecue Association (HPBA), who flew lobbyists into Salt Lake City to rally against the ban, the Utah legislature actually passed legislation making it easier for wood burners, not harder.
In recent years, the HPBA has been pushing government entities at every level to embrace change-out programs which retrofit old stoves with “pollution control devices” sold by HPBA vendors. However, tests show that homes and communities who have participated in these programs do not show less pollution. Furthermore, pollution control devices on wood stoves degrade very quickly, so any reduction is short-lived.
—
