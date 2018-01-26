Utah Winter Fashion: Warm Fuzzies

photos by: Adam Finkle
From Left to Right and Top to Bottom
1. UGG Hero Gita boots ($169) Mary Jane’s, Park City, maryjanesshoes.com; 2. Kuhl Spyfire jacket ($220) Christy Sports, christysports.com; 3. Louis Vuitton GM Backpack ($500-1,800), The Lady Bag, Downtown SLC, theladybag.com; 4. Lemon Seattle puff mitten ($25) Mary Jane’s; 5. Lemon Seattle puff hat ($29), Mary Jane’s; 6. Herno graphite vest ($455) Panache, Park City, panachesunvalley.com; 7. Lilla P turtleneck sweater ($186) APT 202, SLC, apt202boutique.com; 8. MukLuks ‘Delanie’ boots ($39) Mary Jane’s; 9. Merveille plaid scarf ($35) APT 202; 10. Pelle Di Agnello leather pants ($790) Panache; 10. Lemon Bubbly boucle hat ($29) Mary Jane’s
