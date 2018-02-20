Utah Symphony Announces Zion’s Bank “Films In Concert” Series

What the people want, the people sometimes get. And the people want award-winning blockbuster films coupled with live orchestral performances.
And fortunately for music and film fanatics, the Utah Symphony announced its Zions Bank “Films in Concert” series will return and feature five new presentations, shown on the big screen at Abravenel Hall, for the 2018-19 season.
“Ghostbusters” will be the opening film of the series, kicking off the season with a side-splitting comedy. A 1980s cult classic, Ghostbusters follows a team of Columbia University scientists as they wage high-tech battle against the supernatural. It will premiere Nov. 2 and 3 at 7 p.m.
Second in the series line-up is, “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban,” the third Harry Potter film in the series. It will be presented on Nov. 29, 30 and Dec. 1;
Third in the series is Academy Award® winner for Best Picture, “Casablanca,”a classic tale about love and conflict set during World War 2. It will present March 1 and 2.
Fourth in the series is “Star Wars: A New Hope.” The first film in the original Star Wars trilogy. It will present on May 9, 11 and 13.
Concluding the series, is the fourth installment of the Harry Potter film series, “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.” It will present on June 20, 21 and 22.
For more information and to purchase tickets for Utah Symphony’s Films in Concert series, visit utahsymphony.org/filmsinconcert.
For more information on the Harry Potter Film Concert Series, visit www.harrypotterinconcert.com.
Packages for the Films in Concert series are currently on sale via www.utahsymphony.org and by calling (801) 533-6683. Tickets start at $29.