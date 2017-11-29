Utah Children’s Theater Presents Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Utah Children’s Theater (UCT) is putting on the perfect show to satisfy your sweet tooth this holiday season. From December 1 – January 6 you can bring the whole family out to enjoy their rendition of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, closely based on the children’s classic by Roald Dahl. You can see the show on Fridays at 7 pm or Saturdays at 1 pm and 4:30 pm.
The production features a large cast of adults and children, including mother-daughter duo Meighan Smith and Alina Smith as Mrs. Beauregarde and Violet Beauregarde. Both have performed with UCT in the past, but this is the first time the pair will perform together. The cast also includes Sean Sweeny as Willy Wonka, Cameron Liddle as Charlie Bucket, Steve Hedman as Grandpa Joe, Themi Kambouris as Mike Teavee, Tyler Bender as Veruca Salt, Henry Homgren as Augustus Gloop and Larissa Anderson as the narrator.
You can purchase your “golden ticket” to see the show online or by calling 801-532-6000 during box office hours.