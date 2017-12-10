Utah-based Drama in Sundance Fest

Since the days of the earliest “oaters,” Utah has been a shooting location for Hollywood. Who can forget The Searchers? Things haven’t changed much, considering a Utah western is part of Sundance Film Festival 2018.
Damsel, the story of Samuel Alabaster, an affluent pioneer (what else in Utah?), ventures across the American frontier to marry the love of his life, Penelope. Throw in a drunkard named Parson Henry and Butterscotch, miniature horse, and you’ve got a western drama. The cast includes Robert Pattinson and Mia Wasikowska.
Damsel benefited from Utah Film Commission incentives and filmed for two months in 2016 in the Beehive, where the filmmakers spent almost $1.5 million and hired over 120 Utah locals for cast and crew.
The Sundance Film Festival runs Jan. 18-28.