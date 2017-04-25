Upcycle Your Style: The Best Resale Shops in Salt Lake City

written by: Amy Whiting
Decades
If time travel is an important part of your life, Decades offers you clothes that can help you blend into a speakeasy, Western movie or 80s prom night. And if you don’t time travel, their prices are still remarkable considering how wide and high-quality their selection is.
627 S. State St, 801-537-1357
Now and Again
If mid-century design is your aesthetic, Now and Again has the minimalist furniture you’ve been trying to track down and also conveniently houses a men’s vintage store in case you want to use timeless clothing to embrace your inner James Dean, Gene Kelly or George Clooney.
207 E. 300 South, 801-364-0664, nowandagainslc.com
Iconoclad
For anyone who loves Instagram as much as they love saving our planet, Iconoclad rules the territory of current trends within reach for those having to deal with paying tuition. Plus, they’re active on social media, which is immeasurably valuable when it comes to procrastinating essays.
414 E. 300 South, 801-833-2272, iconoclad.com
Name Droppers
If you want to decrease your impact on global warming by shopping second-hand but maintain your dignity by buying high-end designer boots, Name Droppers offers a clothes that will have people asking how you dodge paparazzi.
3355 S. Highland Dr, 801-486-1128, shopnamedroppers.com
See more inside the 2017 May/June Issue.