Unsung: The words of Bob Dylan. Listen again.

You say he sings out of tune. I say he’s a performance artist.
You say his songs are unrecognizable in live performances. I say he’s not a greatest hits machine and doesn’t care if you sing along.
You’re appalled that he did a Victoria’s Secret ad. I say he loves to flip the bird at expectations.
In fact, there’s no way you’re going to argue me out of a lifelong (well, consciousness-long) interest in and adoration of Bob Dylan.
His understanding of American music is profound. His understanding of American culture, profounder. And his words are—as the Nobel committee decided last year—poetry.
So yes, I will be going to Ken Sanders Rare Books on the evening of January 20 at 7 p.m. to hear poet and spoken word artist (sonasopher!) Alex Caldiero read from the works of Bob Dylan. The event is called “Unsung.” It is free, as enlightenment should be.
And I expect it to be a rare modern moment of sane language in 2017.