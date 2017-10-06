Understanding Utah’s Gun Love

On Dec. 14, 2012, when 27 children died at the hands of a madman with a semi-automatic rifle in Sandy Hook, Connecticut, Salt Lake magazine hit newsstands with a major feature exploring what we called “Gun Lovin’ Utah.”
The timing—the magazine hit newsstands the same day as the massacre—concurrent with the largest mass murder in American history up to then, was coincidental and stunned us. We didn’t have a crystal ball. We, like many Utahns, were simply taken aback by the Utah Legislature’s relentless resistance to any restrictions of firearm ownership. “Constitutional carry” was the buzzword, meaning a citizen’s right to carry a firearm, hidden or for all the world to see, was guaranteed by the 2nd Amendment and government cannot restrict that in any way.
Then 32 died on April 16, 2007 at Virginia Tech; 49 were murdered on June 12, 2016, at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida, and now, 58 mowed down in Las Vegas—we’re here again.
Clark Aposhian, the Utah gun-rights lobby’s primary spokesman, posted this on FaceBook this week:
The folks that are looking to ban semi automatic firearms need to remember or admit that;
Utah enjoys one of, if not the most, permissive firearm allowances in the country (except for permit-less carry of course) yet we have one of the lowest violent crime rates in the nation.
Utah has No waiting period, no magazine capacity limit, no limit on number of firearms per purchase, no restrictions on the type or features on a firearm, ie, flash hider, bayonet lug, pistol grip, detachable magazines, collapsing stocks, etc… (California law actually calls these “Evil” features in their statue)
18 years and older may obtain a CCW permit, no restriction in loaded handgun in vehicle, 18 and over, no permit required. CCW permit-less may carry in Schools and universities. To name a few…
In all honesty, how would you actually and logistically go about collecting all these firearms? The Law abiding will, begrudgingly, give them up but those with evil intentions will not. … Read it all here.
If you want to understand the mentality and know the people, like Aposhian, behind Utah’s gun love and refusal of any controls on gun ownership, you might want to give the article another look.
Before it happens again.