No, it’s not what you think. No liquor here, but you’ll be under the influence of something just as thrilling. The Garage Gallery pop-up contemporary art space is presenting “Under the Influence” from July 14 and 15, from 4 to 9 pm. The show consists of over 20 works from four featured artists. Pieces highlight dialogs and influences spanning generations and art styles.
Meet the Artists:
Her multi-layered acrylics are singular in approach, application, material and style. Combining the layers of classical realism and the old 18th-century technique of reverse painting, she works to create abstractly, deconstructing old world traditions on modern materials.
She is well known for her paintings of Utah’s rich and varied landscape, especially her rural depictions. These paintings often include a homestead, domestic animals or a simple country home with its informal additions and outbuildings.
He gives clarity to his relationship with painting to broaden his endeavors with creating and to build and tear down his automatic responses to painting. He feels this will open up opportunities for new approaches and the use of new materials.
His multi-disciplinary practice explores the intersections of social media, digital imagery, performance and natural processes while examining social, political and cultural perceptions. It involves the appropriation and deconstruction of images and information our culture produces.
The event takes place at 3749 S. State St. in Salt Lake City. For more information, you can visit the Facebook event page and post in the discussion forum, or contact one of the hosting artists John Bell at info@artistjohnbell.com.