Uinta Brewing: Birthday Blowout

In the middle of the equally scorching summer of 2015, Uinta Brewing Company their brewery. Salt Lakers flocked to the remodeled and expanded tap room that showcased a wide assortment of Utah’s favorite craft beers.
This Saturday, July 8, marks the second anniversary of the Brewhouse, and Uinta has made plans to celebrate in style.
Uinta’s 2nd Annual Brewhouse Pub Birthday takes over the grounds surrounding of the Brewhouse from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. with live music, custom T-shirts, a cornhole tournament and specials on Uinta merchandise. The Salty Pineapple food truck will also be on site to pair with Uinta’s pub offerings.
Uinta’s lineup of popular summer beers will be joined by three new experimental beers on tap—Mesquite Smoked Porter, Galaxy-hopped Session Ale and a special limited-release Berliner Weiss, brewed especially to raise funds for music education.
Craft for Causes enlisted the help of craft breweries across the country, including Uinta, to raise money for the Mr. Holland’s Opus Foundation. A goal of $1,000,000 to purchase high-quality musical instruments for desperately under-funded music programs across the country (unlike sports programs).
It’s for the children!
A portion of the proceeds from Uinta’s sales during the month preceding the concert will support the cause. The event takes place at the facility’s northern-most entrance at 1722 S. Fremont Dr. in SLC.
You must be 21 or older to attend. Find out more about the brewery here.