Uber EATS App Launches in Salt Lake City

The company that brought people rides at the touch of a button is now doing the same for food! UberEATS is already offered in more than 100 cities in 28 countries across the globe, and will now be available to everyone in Salt Lake City. Beginning tomorrow, Wednesday, September 20th, residents and visitors of Salt Lake City will be able to order their favorite foods from local restaurants and have it delivered to them no matter when or what time. That means late night snacks, office work lunches, or dinner with the family all at the touch of a button!
“We’re partnering with some great local restaurants so that Salt Lake City customers can get the food they love quickly and conveniently, no matter what they like best,” said Clay Carroll, UberEATS general manager in Utah. “UberEATS is for anyone who needs an easy and reliable way to get their favorite food–no matter what they’re doing, where they are, or what time it is.”
Here’s how UberEATS works:
- Download the free UberEATS app for iOS or Android
- Log in with your Uber account
- Find a restaurant you know and love, and pick what you want from their menu
- Pay with your card on file
- Watch as the order is picked up and delivered to you
The UberEATS app is now available for free download and has been built specifically for making getting food as easy as getting a ride. Download the app or visit the UberEATS website today to order your favorite meals from a number of downtown restaurants!
Those interested in delivering meals via UberEATS can visit the delivery partner page here. Salt Lake City restaurants interested in being apart of UberEATS can sign-up here.