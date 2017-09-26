Believe it or not, Tricia Bennion had never even had a manicure when she developed the business model for Nailed! salon. An idea born from the mother-daughter bonding pedicures that Bennion would get with her then-tween daughter, Nailed! is to the mani-pedi world what fast-casual dining has become for the restaurant industry.
“We’re the alternative to the express salons you see on every corner,” says Bennion. “We offer a higher quality product and our hygienic standards are higher, but you can walk in or call ahead without needing to make an appointment a week in advance. We’re high class and high-end, without high prices.”
With a focus on hygiene—Nailed! has regular check-ups with a podiatrist to make sure sanitary standards are maintained—and community—Nailed! Is a favorite place for groups of friends to gather—Nailed! is one-of-a-kind in Salt Lake.
But, Bennion, a trailblazer in the marketplace, says the salon style is taking off nationwide now—with chains popping up in California and Colorado. “We were the first to have this,” she says. “I think it’s important that we have something on the upper echelon in Salt Lake. We’re really cutting edge.” And with a new location opening this fall, Bennion sees a bright future. “I have 35 employees and they know they have a safe job here,” she says, “As
I continue to grow, there will be more opportunities for them.”
Q: How does your personality, experience and background influence your business?
“I am a people person. I love having people around me—I love gathering. Nailed! is a gathering place—clients can tell that this is a friendly place where they want to be. Everything tells them, ‘Come join us and stay and talk and enjoy your time here.’ ”
Q: Where do you look for professional inspiration?
“I have a great team of people and amazing talent who work with me, I trust them to look at the trends in the field, and I’m on the business end keeping us ahead of the curve.”
Q: Biggest challenge?
“Finding technicians is very difficult. In this industry there’s very high turnover. In the end, finding employees will be what limits growth in Salt Lake.”
Q: Best advice?
“You have to have the courage of your conviction—know innately that what you’re doing is a good thing, and no mater how hard it gets, stick with your business model.”
Q: Dream goal?
“Every state in the country has a Nailed! You’ll go to Starbucks for your coffee, Aveda for your hair cut and Nailed! for your mani-pedis.”
Q: What’s new?
In addition to a new exclusive line of vegan and cruelty-free nail polish now in development, Nailed! recently opened a second salon in Millcreek—and unlike the Salt Lake location, which Bennion calls “an everything-but-hair” salon, the new location will have hair stylists onsite. “It’s a nail salon that does hair instead of a hair salon that does nails.” 3369 S. Highland Dr., SLC
Nailed! | 875 E. 700 South, SLC
801.532.6245 | nailedboutique.com