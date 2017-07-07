Tribute to the Fallen

The first annual Utah 1033 Ride honors those who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving in the line of duty. Escorted by Utah’s law enforcement, participants will take a breathtaking ride from Salt Lake Harley-Davidson to Deer Valley Resort’s Snow Park Lodge. The event will also include a 21 Gun Salute and a concert by Utah’s rising rock band Royal Bliss.
The event takes place on Sunday, July 9 from 1 to 5 pm. Registration for the ride costs $25.00. It includes a ticket to the concert, a commemorative Utah 1033 Ride pin and band, Pat’s BBQ lunch and an entry to win a Harley-Davidson Street 750 retailed at $8,500. The community and motorcyclists in Utah are invited to come out on Sunday and participate.
For more information, visit the Utah 1033 website, or the Facebook event page.
Image courtesy of the Utah 1033 Foundation’s Facebook page.