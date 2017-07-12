The second-annual Topgolf Tour is coming to Salt Lake City as we search the U.S. and U.K. for the world’s best duo. Topgolf Tour is the ultimate two-person team competition that offers the everyday golfer a chance to win the trip of a lifetime and $50,000.
All roads lead to Las Vegas, where we’ll crown the ultimate team at the Topgolf Tour Championship. And who knows, this year’s champions could be from Salt Lake City!
This year, the tour is leveling the playing field. For amateurs only, it’s the first golf tournament series where men and women compete for the same prize and play the same format. Two-player teams will compete in 20 regional tournaments from July to September.
The tour will be in Salt Lake this weekend on July 15. All players must be at least 21 years of age, and registration is now open. $85 per player and $170 per team. For more information, rules, regulations and registration, visit their website here.