Top Spots to Kick Off Your Christmas Celebrations

While some may bemoan the fact that many have already started celebrating Christmas (when will Thanksgiving get its full month?!), Salt Lake City is definitely on the proverbial bandwagon when it comes to breaking out the holly and Christmas trees early. You can dust off your Christmas sweaters and attend Grand America‘s annual Holiday Window Unveiling and Holiday Window Stroll today, November 21, starting at 4pm at the Grand America Hotel. If you can’t make it today, or have strict rules about when you allow yourself to unleash some post-Thanksgiving holiday spirit, the event will continue through December 31.
The Holiday Window Stroll showcases the Grand America’s impressive displays, created this year by local artist Jonnie Hartman, feature scenes including Santa’s workshop, Jack Frost and the notorious Grinch. Hartman, along with a team of local artists, spent over 2,000 hours sketching and creating these beautiful windows. As always, the Grand America will also feature a life-size gingerbread house that consists of 1,100 gumballs, 150 pounds of chocolate and 800 pounds of royal icing.
If you haven’t gotten your fill of holiday windows, be sure to stop by and see Macy’s famous candy window displays featured in the November/December issue of Salt Lake magazine, on newsstands now. Macy’s City Creek is located just down the road from Salt Lake City’s Temple Square, which will debut their famous Christmas lights on Friday night, November 24 and will run through the New Year, ending on January 2. The Christmas light show is, of course, just one of several Christmas events held at Temple Square. You can find the full list of events here.