Top 6 SLC Restaurants for Wine

Utah is famous for its scenery, but not so much for its wine lists. Now, in addition to its Mighty Five national parks, you can brag on SLC’s Sexy Six Wine Lists. It’ll couldn’t hurt considering the Legislature this year tried to convince the world Utah is a provincial outpost where Sharia law is applied to wine and liquor.
Wine Spectator has just listed six Salt Lake City restaurants—Pago, Finca, BTG Wine Bar, Spencer’s for Steaks and Chops, Ruth’s Chris Steak House, Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar—in their list of the world’s best wine lists.
“We are honored to be included in this year’s Wine Spectator Restaurant Awards,” says Scott Evans, Founder and President of Pago Restaurant Group that has two restaurants, Pago and Finca, on the list. “In years past, we were surprised to see so few independently owned and operated restaurants on the list, and we wanted to help represent those independent restaurants that are a big part of the wine community and continue to celebrate the growing wine interest in Utah.”
The full list of award winners—including other Utah restaurants with superb wine lists—is available in Wine Spectator’s August issue and online.