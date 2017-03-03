Top 10 Restaurants in Salt Lake

Salt Lake is gaining fame as a dining destination because of its unique definition of good eating: deep ties with local farms and growers who provide fresh food to the kitchens, passionate chefs who care more about their craft and pleasing their customers than fame and a warm Western sense of casual hospitality. Fine dining is never formal— here, food is another way to have fun.
Pallet
Just outside Salt Lake’s downtown hum, this cozy bistro in a repurposed dairy dock boasts high hipster style while the imaginative kitchen turns out small plates and full meals and Bijan Ghiai’s cocktails are a menu unto themselves.
Mazza
Ali Sabbah’s Lebanese menu features kebabs, falafel and hummus, plus exotica like muhamara—a dip of walnuts, pomegranate, molasses and spices, delights of vegetarianism.
Takashi
Takashi Gibo earned his by buying the freshest fish and serving it in politely eye popping style. expect some of the best sushi in Salt Lake City.
Paris Bistro
Rejoice in true French cuisine via escargots, confit, duck, daube and baked oysters.
HSL
Much-lauded chef-owner Briar Handly is one of the most innovative chefs in town. In a comfortably stylish setting, expect modern combinations of grains and vegetables on small plates as well as a beef cheek burger.
Copper Kitchen
Ryan Lowder, chef and owner, uses high quality ingredients, and full American flavors are the hallmark of this food prepared with enthusiasm and perfect for a casual nosh or a celebratory dinner. Copper Kitchen in Holladay is the spiffy sibling to downtown’s Copper Onion.
Alamexo
In the heart of downtown, Chef Matthew Lake’s top-tier Mexican restaurant is based on years of experience. This is the opposite of street Mexican food, with tableside guacamole, ever-changing salsas and carefully selected ingredients like Niman Ranch beef.
The Tin Angel Cafe
Everything about the Angel is full of personality from the ever-changing local art on the walls to the ever-changing cuisine turned out by the genially unconventional chef and co-owner Jerry Liedtke.
Log Haven
Recognized as the most romantic restaurant in SLC, Log Haven’s vintage log lodge in the crisp air of scenic Millcreek Canyon offers suave service and sophisticated mountain American fare. Don’t miss it.
Current Fish & Oyster
Current offers fresh seafood in all kinds of regional preparations, plus a great cocktail and wine list in an industrial- chic setting. Check out the sister bar, UnderCurrent.
