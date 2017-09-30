Things are Sweet for JulieAnn’s Caramels!

Salt Lake’s own JulieAnn Caramels are now getting the national recognition they deserve! JulieAnn Caramels has been working closely with Darigold and will now be featured in a ten-page spread in Darigold’s FRESH magazine. They were featured at the Darigold booth at Seattle’s Food Services of America show. JulieAnn Caramels started five years ago making one simple caramel and have now grown to create more than 40 flavors and treats. For more about this great company, check out Mary Brown Malouf’s article in our December 2016 issue.