Oh Plan-B, I love you so. Where else would you just admit it and go ahead and literally call one of your weird productions, The Weird Play. I mean, theater is weird, right? We all gather in this space and watch other humans pretend to be different humans and then we go out for coffee.
But the play, an original work by the award-wining playwright Jenifer Nii, promises to be as advertised, dealing with the weirdest subject matter known to humans: Love.
“The Weird Play is a contemplation of first love, the ecstasy of love, really bad love, self love, religious love, the end of love, moving on from love,” said Nii. “It’s different from anything I’ve ever done, putting into play every aspect of theater I’ve been afraid of taking on.”
Told through the performances of One, Two and Three (Dee-Dee Darby-Duffin Susanna Florence and April Fossen)—a trio of unnamed, gender-neutral characters, the play promises to be a nesting doll of explorations of love drawn from Nii’s life. The work has already been lauded by the Dramatists Guild Foundation who gave Nii and Plan-B one of 10, $10,000, first-ever Writer’s Alliance Grants.
The play opens officially on March 1 but, in conjunction with the Utah Museum of Contemporary art, a special fundraising preview night will be held on Feb. 28, 2018. A donation to UMOCA of $30 will get you seats to the event. Visit UMOCA’s website for details.
For the regular run, The Weird Play opens continues through March 11, 2018 at the Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center’s Studio Theatre, 138 W. 300 South in Salt Lake City. As of this writing, tickets are very nearly gone but Plan-B’s waitlist is a reliable bet. Instructions for remaining tickets purchasing and waitlist navigating are here.
And look for my weird review later this week.