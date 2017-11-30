Theater Preview: Newsies by Pioneer Theatre Company

As a former newspaper delivery boy, I must admit that I have never seen Newsies but even at age 45 I still bear the scars of my paper route delivering the Idaho Falls Post Register. Indignities suffered included but were not limited to: The heavy bag, cruel adults who would duck collections, or try to short change me, running from mean dogs, my brother stealing all the rubber bands.
So if you see me twitching during Friday’s opening of Newsies at the Simmons Pioneer Memorial Theatre, send over a cookie.
A Broadwayifcation of the 1992 Disney Film, Newsies is one of those, you know, chipper, inoffensive shows that we just love here in Utah. A touring Broadway company passed through the Capitol (pre-Eccles) for two runs in 2016 and the Hale Center Theatre, which I imagine just has a full cast of Newsies standing by on call at all times, is trotting it out in June of next year.
Let’s go to the press release:
“Inspired by the real-life newsboy strike of 1899, this Disney-movie-turned-hit-Broadway-musical has something for everyone —acrobatic dancing, heartfelt songs and a rousing story of underdogs taking on the —all rolled into a feel-good evening of family entertainment.”
It seems there is no such thing as too-much Newsies here in Utah and I reckon its time for me to face those demons and see the bloody thing. May as well see what PTC can do with it. I do like the jaunty caps.
Newsies opens Dec. 1 at the Simmons Pioneer Memorial Theatre on the University of Utah campus and runs through Dec. 20. Tickets and information, here.