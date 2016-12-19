Theater Preview: Hedwig and the Angry Inch at The Eccles

Hedwig and the Angry Inch was probably never supposed to be on Broadway. Instead, it was probably meant to always be relegated to small off-Broadway theaters and to productions in regional theaters. But it didn’t turn out that way for the gender-bending cult-favorite little play that could, in part because of Neil Patrick Harris’ help on Broadway and a movie adaptation.
And Salt Lake City was supposed to be a conservative town, with religious values that never saw touring Broadway Shows until they’d gone to every other city in America first (sometimes they’d go twice!). And yet, here we are—and we’re the fourth stop on Hedwig‘s national tour. That’s right. San Fransisco. Los Angeles. Seattle. Salt Lake. Thanks, Eccles Theater.
It’s a strange pairing, though, Salt Lake and the play about the “wisp of a girly-boy” turned “internationally ignored song stylist.” I mean, the title of the play is a joke about a botched gender reassignment surgery, for goodness sake! And, the run is Eccles Theater’s last before Christmas! Take that, Kurt Bestor!
Seeped in glam rock and with cred—David Bowie co-produced a production in L.A.—Hedwig is the rockin’ story of a woman who never quite finds her place, not in her family, country or even her own body. As for the details, you should just find out yourself. You have until December 24 to join the cult.
Hedwig and the Angry Inch plays at Eccles Theater from Tuesday December 20-December 24. Tickets are still available here.