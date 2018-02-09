The Evolution of Dating

written by: Ashley Szanter
Necking has been replaced by Netflix and chill.
Dating has always been, in a word, challenging. The 21st-century’s slew of websites and apps promising true love seems limitless, but did dating always take this much energy? Things have dramatically changed since the nostalgia touchstone of the ‘50s.
Safety Tips
While online dating is omnipresent, follow these guidelines until you know the person better:
- Do not give out personal info like your address or workplace.
- Make sure you always meet at a well-known, public location.
- Let a friend know where you are and update if you change locations.
- If the situation is uncomfortable, follow your gut—and bail.
