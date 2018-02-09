Filter by Category : Tag : Date

Filter by Category : Tag : Date

Salt Lake magazine

Filter by Category : Tag : Date

The Evolution of Dating

February 9, 2018

written by: Ashley Szanter

Necking has been replaced by Netflix and chill.

Dating has always been, in a word, challenging. The 21st-century’s slew of websites and apps promising true love seems limitless, but did dating always take this much energy? Things have dramatically changed since the nostalgia touchstone of the ‘50s.

Safety Tips

While online dating is omnipresent, follow these guidelines until you know the person better:

  1. Do not give out personal info like your address or workplace.
  2. Make sure you always meet at a well-known, public location.
  3. Let a friend know where you are and update if you change locations.
  4. If the situation is uncomfortable, follow your gut—and bail.

See more inside our 2018 Jan/Feb Issue.

Tags: , , , ,

Ashley Szanter

LEAVE A COMMENT

RELATED POSTS

© 2018 Copyright Salt Lake magazine
Sign Up For Our Newsletter
Get the scoop on local eats, drinks, entertainment and more!
We respect your privacy.